Deep Rock Galactic Update 1.0 Hotfix 2 Is Out, Dark Future Paintjobs

A brand new patch released for Ghost Ship Games’ Deep Rock Galactic. Take note that this patch is now available on PC (Steam). Their latest patch, Deep Rock Galactic Update 1.0 Hotfix 2, expands the Dark Future DLC Pack with Dark Future Paintjobs for all weapons. The developers also made some bug fixes, tweaks, improvements, and adjustments. Below you will see some key patch notes regarding Deep Rock Galactic Update 1.0 Hotfix 2.

Dark Future DLC Pack has been expanded with Dark Future Paintjobs for all weapons.

Added the ability to apply the Dark Future DLC armor paintjob to all armors.

Added the abillity to apply the MegaCorp DLC weapon paintjob to all weapons.

Added a new icon to all Paintjob menus to better clarify the Default Paintjob.

Added huge rare crystal formations to the Crystal Caverns.

Added “Claim” pop-ups for Dark Future, MegaCorp & Supporter Upgrade DLCs to alleviate the issue of players not knowing where to find them thanks to this Deep Rock Galactic patch.

Added a Photosensitive Mode option in the Gameplay options. It is work in progress and for best results, you should not toggle it while in a mission, but onboard the Spacerig. For now, it removes some blinking lights including the Supply Pods, the MULE and the Drop Pod.

Added a new grabarm model for the Drop Pod in the Spacerig.

Improved the look of the Pickaxe Customization Terminal.

Improved some cave formations.

Fixed a bug that caused Impact Axes to not have any sound when picked up thanks to this Deep Rock Galactic patch.

Fixed a bug that caused Deeptora Honeycombs to no be properly affected by poison, radiation, and cold.

Marked more text for localization based on translator feedback.

Fixed a bug that enabled BET-C to fire her weapons while inside a wall.

Fixed a case where BET-C would be stuck not being able to fire.

Fixed a bug related to Dreadnought achievements.

Fixed a bug that enabled ranged attacks from Glyphid Webspitters, Menaces and Acidspitters to block bullets.

In other news, Deep Rock Galactic is now finally available on Steam, Microsoft Store, and Xbox One after spending around more than two years in Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview. The Ghost Ship Games title is a cooperative shooter between one and four players in which, controlling dwarves, you will delve into an unfriendly planet to get valuable minerals.

Throughout these two years the title has received 29 major updates. The thirtieth patch marked the official premiere of the game. Here you will find the complete list of all Deep Rock Galactic Update 1.0 Hotfix 2 patch notes.