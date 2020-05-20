Biomutant Is Still Alive, Releasing In 2020

Remember Biomutant? The third-person action role-playing game with kung-fu-styled combat was announced back in 2017 for a tentative release in 2018. However, both developer Experiment 101 and publisher THQ Nordic went dark soon after and there was even a point where many believed the project had been canned. Biomutant is still alive though, and looking to finally release.

During a recent earnings call for the full year and fourth quarter, CEO Lars Wingefors of parent company Embracer Group stated that there are over 118 games under development, 69 of which remain to be announced.

Wingefors confirmed that games like Biomutant, Chorus, Deep Rock Galactic, Destroy all Humans!, Iron Harvest, MotoGP 20, Ride 4, Snowrunner, Wasteland 3, and WWE 2K Battle­grounds will soon start their marketing campaigns. He also noted that all of these games, Biomutant included, will release in the current financial year ending March 31, 2021.

Some of them like Wasteland 3 and Destroy All Humans! have already been given release dates. The statement though, opens up a clear possibility of seeing Biomutant release in fall during the holiday season or early next year at the latest.

We expect the value of completed games will more than doubles from SEK 589 million to SEK 1,200-1,400 in the current financial year ending March 31, 2021. This growth will be underpinned by recent and upcoming new game releases such as Biomutant, Chorus, Deep Rock Galactic, Destroy all Humans!, Iron Harvest, MotoGP 20, Ride 4, Snowrunner, Wasteland 3, WWE2K Battle­grounds (in collaboration with 2K) and a host of other titles that have not yet started their marketing campaigns.

Last year, THQ Nordic released a trailer montage of upcoming games that featured Biomutant. The lack of communication though, before and after, made quick work of the mention and everyone soon forgot about the game. There was also Darksiders Genesis from THQ Nordic and another reason why Biomutant was seldom brought up by players and fans.

Biomutant remains in active development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Steam has put the game for a planned release in late 2020, but that could possibly be a placeholder. Expect THQ Nordic to start revealing Biomutant after a few months.