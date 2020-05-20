Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.28 (547.17) Is Out, Minor Bug Fixes

Ark Survival Evolved has received some important updates in the form of Update 2.28. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will see that with Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.28 (547.17), the developers made a few minor bug fixes and improvements. Some things that stand out in this patch is that they fixed an issued that caused bionic dino skins to disappear, fixed some missing icon related to holiday emotes, and improved localization.

This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions. Below you will find the complete list of all Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.28 (547.17) patch notes.

PlayStation 4: v547.17

v547.17 Xbox One: v798.17

v798.17 Added option to disable light shafts and bloom.

Fixed an issued that caused bionic dino skins to disappear.

Fixed an exploit which would cause players to become invisible.

Fixed multiple level issues including holes, floating foliage, areas where they could get stuck, and missing volumes.

Lava Lizard can now be spayed or neutered.

Fixed some missing icon related to holiday emotes.

Improved localization.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will see that with Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.27 (798.16), the developers made a few fixes and improvements. Some things that stand out in this patch is that they made some fixes for the Mouse and keyboard zooming speeds and scrolling with the middle mouse button has also been fixed.

I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.