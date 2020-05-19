Nintendo Takes Switch Hackers To Court

Nintendo has filed class-action lawsuits against a number of individuals who have been selling software to run pirated games on the Nintendo Switch.

According to court documents obtained by Polygon, the first lawsuit was filed in Ohio against Tom Dilts Jr. who allegedly runs the website UberChips. The second lawsuit was filed in Seattle against several anonymous defendants from a selection of websites. They all though, are accused of selling “an unauthorized operating system … and accompanying piracy tools” under the moniker of “Team Xecuter” to basically hack the Nintendo Switch and get around security measures. Once disabled, players can play pirated games on the console for free.

The kit in question that can pirate a Nintendo Switch is being sold by the defendants for $47.99. There are also kits that enable piracy-roms for the SNES Classic, PlayStation Mini, Nintendo 3DS, and Game Boy Advance. Nintendo is seeking $2,500 per trafficking violation in each of these cases, as well as a permanent injunction to stop operations of these websites.

Team Xecuter has been trafficking in devices that circumvent protections on the Nintendo Switch since May 2018, when they released the “SX Pro,” a small piece of hardware(or “dongle”) that can be inserted into the Nintendo Switch. Once the dongle is inserted into the Nintendo Switch console, the console can operate SX OS (which the user inserts with a separate memory card), thereby allowing users to circumvent the Nintendo Switch’s Technological Measures, and copy, share, distribute, and use pirated games.

Note that this is not the first time Nintendo has gone after Team Xecutor. The company filed a similar lawsuit against the hack seller back in 2018 and mananged to win an injunction. Nintendo also filed a lawsuit against website RomUniverse last year that allowed members to download pirated games for Nintendo Switch, as well as other systems.