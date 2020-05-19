Mafia Trilogy Is A Full-Price Release On Australian PSN Store

For the past few weeks, 2K has been dropping a sizable amount of information about a re-release of the Mafia games called Mafia Trilogy. Apparently, the remastered editions of Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 are coming very soon, and the trilogy will be a full-price release on the Australian Playstation Store.

While it looks like the original Mafia is getting a full-blown remake, that game apparently isn’t going t be coming out until close to the end of August, going by its Microsoft Store page that not only showed off screenshots but also gave a tentative release date of August 27-28.

In contrast, the Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 remasters are apparently slated to be coming out tomorrow, though obviously we have no idea if that’s true or not. Either way we’ll have to wait and see, but considering that 2K Games has teased something for tomorrow, we may get confirmation after all.

As one might imagine from the name, the Mafia trilogy allows players to live a more “distinguished” sort of criminal life than something like the more street-crime-focused Grand Theft Auto games. Players take on the role of a number of mob members who make their name in their respective cities while making their way through large and detailed stories.

While Mafia 3 got a sizable amount of flak for various technical issues, hopefully the game being remastered can help it to fix those issues and other problems it has and make it be a truly good Mafia game when it re-releases, whether or not it comes out tomorrow.

Either way, hopefully the rumors about the Mafia Trilogy release dates are true, and even if the games are all full-price, hopefully they’ll all be worth it. Since they haven’t come out yet, you might want to keep an eye on 2K Games media to see what they have planned for tomorrow. The games will be coming out on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, and Google Stadia.