Mafia 2 Definitive Edition Gameplay Leaked Early

It’s official. Mafia 2 is getting a definitive edition and it supposedly will get its first announcement later today. A gameplay video, showcasing its brand new graphics leaked early and we have a chance to catch a glimpse of the upcoming experience on PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4.

According to the original leak, 2K Games will announce the release of Mafia trilogy. The first news are about Mafia 2 and 3 Definitive Editions.

The Australian Playstation Store is the first to include the game in its library up for sale. Its price on the store is $49.95, which might be less considering the Australian-American dollar exchange. Although the listing is not available online anymore, fans managed to get some screenshots confirming the news. As for the full collection, people that have seen the listing on the Playstation Store claim it is up for AUD$99.95 which is about $60 US Dollars.

The Mafia 2 Definitive Edition gameplay video lasts 12 whole minutes. It includes a brand new look to the game’s graphics and improved gameplay controls. You won’t find many things being different from the remaster. However, it is indeed a great way to get back in the franchise on par with today’s standards.

Although there’s no release date yet for the Definitive Edition, it won’t be more than 6 months since the footage is on Playstation 4 Pro. As a result, Mafia 2 Definitive Edition won’t be a next-gen title. For now at least. There’s even a comparison video of the original Mafia 2 and the definitive edition by channel Ultimate Gamerz on Youtube if you want to check how the game looks in modern graphics.

It Hangar 13’s plans go as everyone expects, then we might be seeing a Mafia 4 announcement after the trilogy release. Leaks point to the studio working on multiple Mafia titles, including a brand new one. Note that as of now, there are no announcements by either 2K Games or Hangar 13 on any game. However, we ‘ll most likely be getting the news later today.