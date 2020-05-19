Hunt: Showdown Update 1.06 Is Out, Consoles Crossplay

A brand new patch went live for Hunt: Showdown on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. With Hunt: Showdown Update 1.06, you will find that the developers finally added support for crossplay between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. They also added the Mosin-Nagant M1891 Obrez Drum, Martini-Henry IC1 Marksman, and Decoy Fuses. Something else is that they added a new Time of Day: Sunset.

This is a first-person multiplayer cooperative action video game developed by Crytek that invites us to put ourselves in the shoes of a monster hunter. Our mission is to bring down the most diverse creatures imaginable in search of the greatest reward imaginable, and is available on PC and consoles. Below you will find the complete list of all Hunt: Showdown Update 1.06 patch notes.

Consoles Crossplay.

New AI Variations.

New Time of Day: Sunset.

New Equipment: Mosin-Nagant M1891 Obrez Drum, Martini-Henry IC1 Marksman & Decoy Fuses, as well as a new trait: Levering.

Improved Death Screen and Lobby.

Bug fixes.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will see that Hunt: Showdown Update 1.3.1 is quite a small patch, as the download and install size is only 315 MB. The developers made some improvements, adjustments, and bug fixes to the audio, user interface, they fixed a bug where the crosshair on LeMat shotgun would change with changing stance, and more.

I remind you that Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown released on August 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.