Fallout 76 Update 1.38 Is Live, Ally Customization

A brand new patch released for Bethesda Game Studios’ Fallout 76. Take note that this patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Their latest patch, Fallout 76 Update 1.38, introduces ally customization, adds a new limited-time event: Hunt for the Treasure Hunter, return of the Fasnacht Parade, and made some updates to item naming and the backpack. Below you will see some key patch notes regarding Fallout 76 Update 1.38.

Ally Customization: Give your Allies stylish new looks by sharing your wardrobe with them using the new option to customize their outfits.

Hunt for the Treasure Hunter: Mole Miners have discovered treasure in the Ash Heap! Starting May 21, hunt them down to claim their loot for yourself during a new limited-time event.

Fasnacht Parade: By popular demand, this Seasonal Event is returning for a full week starting May 25, and there are plenty of new Fasnacht Masks up for grabs.

Item Naming Updates: We've made improvements to the way your weapons and armors are automatically named when you apply new mods and skins.

Backpack Updates: Changing your Backpack's appearance is now as simple as applying a skin, and you can now apply them to Small Backpacks, too!

(NW) Limited Time Challenges: Unlock new cosmetic rewards by completing limited-time Challenges in Nuclear Winter, from May 19 – June 11.

Fallout 76 is the latest installment of the Fallout role-playing saga, one of Bethesda’s series and flagships. Focusing on online survival in the post-apocalyptic world of the series, it is developed for Xbox One, PS4 and PC by Bethesda Game Studios Austin and has those responsible for games such as Star Wars Galaxies, Ultima Online and Old Republic among its developers.

The download and install size is around 10.7 GB for Xbox One, 8.6 GB for PlayStation 4, 4.1 GB for Bethesda.net launcher, and around 5.9 GB for Steam. Here you will find the complete list of all Fallout 76 Update 1.38 patch notes. I remind you that Bethesda Game Studios’ Fallout 76 released on November 14, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.