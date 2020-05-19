Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.23 Is Live, Added Data For Pack 16

Dragon Ball FighterZ has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.23. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You will see that Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.23 has a download and install size of around 350 MB on PlayStation 4. The developers added data for DBZ FighterZ Pack 16 downloadable content, and made improvements.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a 2D arcade fighting video game. The game offers combat with a classic flavor but very spectacular, since it includes 3D elements such as the final attacks, special movements and different animations to mimic the animation style of the anime as much as possible. Below you will find the complete list of all Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.23 patch notes.

Added data for DBZ FighterZ Pack 16 downloadable content. Note: Must be purchased and downloaded separately.

Players can now add other players on their follow list to their favorites (3 max).

Players can now view information on players they’ve added to their favorites, such as the country and lobby they were last in and for how long they were there.

The above information will be displayed once players on the favorites log into the game. (The info will not be displayed if those players chose not to make it public).

Players can now choose how their Player Card is displayed on the VS screen thanks to this Dragon Ball FighterZ patch.

More information has been added to the Player Card.

Players can now spend Zeni and Premium Z Coins to purchase a variety of new items.

The “Player Registration” category has been added, and it is now easier to find more frequently used expressions.

Preset messages and Z Stamps can now be sent to all regions outside the current lobby.

Reduced the minimum required number of players for FighterZ Tournaments and custom tournaments from 12 to 4.

Made changes to stars obtained during preliminaries. Players will now earn more stars based on how many consecutive wins they have.

When time remaining for prelims is low, players will fight in very quick matches thanks to this Dragon Ball FighterZ patch.

Added new special rules.

Players can now select an opponent when joining an Arena Match.

Players can now use special rules during matches.

Titles can now be displayed in online matches.

Fixed issues with fighting mechanics.

Updated replay data version (Replay data from older versions cannot be played).

Improved game peformance and stability.

I remind you that Arc System Works and Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Dragon Ball FighterZ released on January 26, 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One; and on September 28, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.