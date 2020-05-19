Conan Exiles Update 1.57 Released, Fixes And Improvements

Conan Exiles has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.57. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will see that with Conan Exiles Update 1.57, the developers made various bug fixes, improvements, and focused on server and AI problems that appeared after the release of Followers II. Something else is that they fixed an LOD issue that would cause NPCs and wildlife to move “choppy” at lower distances than intended.

Conan Exiles is a survival game starring Conan and his people in Hyboria where you have to hunt and survive. You must fight against the multiple enemies that surround you and try to escape from the most varied threats, which ranges from wild animals to rival tribes, building shelters, weapons and tools for it. Below you will find the complete list of all Conan Exiles Update 1.57 patch notes.

Fixed an issue which would cause increased CPU utilization.

Fixed an out of memory issue on dedicated servers.

Addressed a number of server crashes.

Increased security measures against server flooding.

Fixed an exploit that would cause a server to crash under specific circumstances.

Fixed an issue where followers would refuse to attack under specific circumstances.

Thralls would randomly enter a space-time continuum paradox upon teleporting which would render them unable to move when commanded. We fixed this with science thanks to this Conan Exiles patch.

Fixed an issue where followers would die of falling damage

Adjusted collision on horses and rhinos to avoid them bumping the player when on follow. We’re working on a better solution for these and other pets.

Fixed some issues with building textures.

Fixed a LOD issue that would cause NPCs and wildlife to move “choppy” at lower distances than intended.

I remind you that Funcom’s Conan Exiles released on May 8, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.