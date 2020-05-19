Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.21 Released, Aisle 9 And Hardhat

Activision and Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.21 is quite a large patch, as the download and install size is around 21 GB on PS4, 31 GB on Xbox One, and 26 GB on PC. Something else that stands out is that they added a new Gunfight map: Aisle 9, and a new Multiplayer map: Hardhat.

This is the latest installment of the first-person action saga of Activision and Infinity Ward. It is a remake of one of the most famous sub sagas or series of Call of Duty, Modern Warfare, which adapts to the new times and that maintains the spirit of the 2007 work in its campaign and multiplayer with new graphics, playable improvements and new details. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Call of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.21.

Call of Duty Endowment “Fearless” Pack is now available!

New Gunfight Map, Aisle 9!

New Multiplayer Map, Hardhat!

Modified Special Operations! Replay existing Operations with a twist! Some enemies may charge more frequently or maybe they can only be taken down with headshots. Check out new Modified Special Operations and earn new rewards each week!

Infected and Gun Game now feature playlist text to reinforce that KDR and win loss are not affected.

Blueprint variants of Gun Game and Gunfight can now be enabled in custom match advanced options for their respective modes thanks to this Call Of Duty Modern Warfare patch.

Added the fire throwing knife to restricted equipment for CDL.

Fix for the ‘Splash Guard’ shotgun weapon camo not applying properly to the weapon.

Fixed a bug where on occasion, your selected Operator would not appear in the squad walk.

Added a ‘Hold to Use’ option that allows you to choose between a hold or a press for the interaction button on keyboard and mouse.

Adjusted the Monitor Distance Coefficient slider option to maximum value from 2.00 to 5.00.

Out of map exploit fixes across various maps.

Fixed a bug where players could take the ATV out of the map on Aniyah Palace.

Fix for an XP exploit in Hardpoint thanks to this Call Of Duty Modern Warfare patch.

Fix for the ‘Time to Reap’ watch not displaying the time.

Fix for the ‘Blue Skies’ watch appearing backwards when worn.

Fix for some players spawning facing a wall while playing FFA on Talsik Backlot.

Demolition: Added VO to alert the defending team a bomb site was destroyed.

One in the Chamber: This mode is now available in custom games!

Regular Infected playlist now has random care package drops!

Gun Game Reloaded is now in the Quick Play filter.

Here you will find the complete list of all Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.21 patch notes. I remind you that Activision and Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare released on October 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.