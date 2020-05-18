Unreal Engine 5 Demo On PC Would Need Nvidia RTX 2070 Super

The recent demo was a glimpse into a possibility of what next-generation games could look like when powered by the new Unreal Engine 5. Epic Games utilized a PlayStation 5 to showcase all of those impressive details, but what if the same demo was brought over to PC? What requirements or hardware would then be needed to achieve a smooth level of gameplay?

Apparently, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card would be required at bare minimum (via TechPowerUp) to run the demo on PC. Where PlayStation 5 features a custom AMD APU and 10.28 teraflops of computing power, the RTX 2070 Super boasts nearly 9 teraflops of computing power. Hence, marking a starting point to find a PC equivalent to PlayStation 5, or at least the PlayStation 5-specific demo in this case.

However, it would be better to refrain from spending anything on any upgrades right now. Unreal Engine 5 may have been showcased, but it will be a while before developers start creating games that on par with the recent demo. The next-generation consoles will only launch at the end of the year and speculations dictate that the first batch of next-generation-defining games will not arrive before mid-late 2021.

Point being that by the time Unreal Engine 5-based games with high requirements are released, both Nvidia and AMD will have released next-generation graphics card lineups for the masses. The new offerings will easily shutdown all of the existing lineups and hence, would be the right time for anyone interested in upgrading their PC specifications. That being said, the new next-generation cards will also slash the prices of the existing high-end cards, making it a choice for the players themselves.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are slated to launch worldwide during the holiday season at the end of the year.