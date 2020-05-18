No “Secret Deal” With Sony, Unreal Engine 5 Will Be “Awesome” On Xbox Series X

Epic Games has been showering PlayStation 5 with all manner of praise ever since running the recent Unreal Engine 5 demo, and for good reason. The demo showcased a ton of impressive details, all while utilizing the full hardware specifications of PlayStation 5. It was a glimpse into what next-generation games could look like when powered by the new Unreal Engine 5 technology. However, for some fans, the demo became a doorway for another console-war debate.

Taking to Twitter recently, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney stated that the Unreal Engine 5 demo was a result of “years” of collaboration with Sony, and as pointed out before, the demo was specifically designed for PlayStation 5.

When asked if there were any exclusive marketing deals between Sony and Epic Games, Sweeney clarified that there were no such deals in place. Everything that the two parties have worked on for the demo in the past few months have been made public. He reiterated that the Unreal Engine 5 demo on PlayStation 5 will be fully supported on Xbox Series X. The “Nanite and Lumen” technology has been designed for cross-platform play and that includes PC as well.

There's not some secret deal. 100% of the stuff we've been working on with Sony over the past months is now publicly announced: The UE5 demo on PlayStation 5, Nanite, Lumen, and Epic Online Services for cross-platform play across all platforms. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) May 17, 2020

For those wondering what kind of a PC would be needed to run the same demo, know that an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card has been theorized to be a bare minimum. Where PlayStation 5 features a custom AMD APU and 10.28 teraflops of computing power, the RTX 2070 Super boasts nearly 9 teraflops of computing power. Hence, marking a starting point to find a PC equivalent to PlayStation 5, or at least the PlayStation 5-specific demo in this case.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are slated to launch worldwide during the holiday season at the end of the year. Unreal Engine 5-based games with high requirements are speculated to not arrive until 2021.