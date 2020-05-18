Ghost of Tsushima File Size Requires 50GB Minimum

Ghost of Tsushima File Size has been revealed. We don’t have to speculate about it anymore and guess how big the game will be? Apparently, you’ll need at least 50 gigabytes of storage in your Playstation 4 in order to install it.

The news comes from the game’s official Playstation Store page. According to it, you’ll need at least 50GB of free space in order to download the digital version of Ghost of Tsushima.

Unlike similar releases on Playstation 4, this one comes as a surprise. We don’t see triple-A console games release in 2020 with such low hard disk requirements. Similar games like The Last of Us 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake need a minimum of 100GB. This is a massive number for players that still don’t have high-end connections.

The file size specification only applies to the digital copy of Ghost of Tsushima. If you get the game in retail, you won’t need to download it. That is unless there is a day-one patch. If you pre-order the game, you’ll also get a digital mini soundtrack, a dynamic theme as well as an avatar for PS4.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a gameplay video showing more of Ghost of Tsushima during the latest State of Play. The video showcases some of its most essential mechanics, like its stealth battle and gathering. The new gameplay is a sight of sore eyes specially when the game is much more vibrant than originally marketed. The latest Ghost of Tsushima gameplay video showed probably the most color we’ve seen since its initial announcement.

Ghost of Tsushima releases exclusively on Playstation 4 on July 17th, 2020. Sadly, it will be one of the last PS4 exclusive titles to release before the next generation of consoles launches. Most likely, we’ll see Sucker Punch’s game also get enhancements on PS5 since we already have backward compatibility confirmation.