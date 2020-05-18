Bethesda’s Pete Hines Loses Patience With A Fan Over Elder Scrolls 6

If someone kept bugging you for progress on something that you’ve stated multiple times is still several years away, you’d obviously get frustrated and mad. Now, Bethesda executive Pete Hines has done the same from fans constantly bugging him about The Elder Scrolls 6, most recently on Twitter to a fan.

While Elder Scrolls 6 was first unveiled back in 2018, Bethesda has said several times over the course of the past two years that the game is still several years away from coming out, and won’t be coming out until after Bethesda releases their science-fiction game Starfield.

Hines repeated this on Twitter today after one user demanded information on the game, and only said that they’d learn more about it “some day.” Another, different user, possibly in jest, took “Some day” and mutated it into “Sunday”, which brought Hines’s frustration to the boiling point.

Hines’s response was only that those fans were impossible and told them to enjoy their disappointment in response, which caused a variety of reactions. Some believed Pete Hines could have been more diplomatic or that a simple “yes” or “no” answer would have been better.

It isn’t even out of character for Bethesda to announce an Elder Scrolls game well before its release date, either. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim was first announced in December of 2010, a little over a year before it was supposed to release.

Of course, that’s far closer to the release date than Elder Scrolls 6 would be, especially since Bethesda is also working on Starfield first. All that gamers can do right now is speculate, especially considering we have no idea of where the game will be taking place this time.

Hopefully fans will stop bugging Pete Hines at some point, but that will likely only happen once the game is actually out on whatever consoles it releases on. We don’t even know when Starfield is releasing, so who knows how long away it is.