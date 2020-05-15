Tim Sweeney Explains Difference Between Playstation 5 SSD And PC SSD

Only a day after saying that the Playstation 5 would eventually end the existence of loading times, Tim Sweeney is already explaining other ways that the Playstation 5 SSD (Solid State Drive) is better than the same PC drive. Apparently, this is because the Playstation 5 is built around its solid state drive.

The Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X have both been touted as being just as powerful, if not more so, than most current modern PCs. With what we’ve seen from both of them, it’s hard to dispute that, but Sweeney further explained yesterday’s remarks in a Twitter exchange earlier today.

Despite his claims yesterday, at least one Twitter user pointed out that a PC’s SSD was pushing 6 gigabytes a second through, compared to the Playstation 5’s 5 gigabytes a second. However, Sweeney retorted that the numbers were theoretical, and that a PC’s kernel memory had to make a long journey around the PC’s workings until it could actually be used, where the PS5 is significantly shorter.

Considering that many PC gamers like to tout themselves above console owners because their machines often allow them to run games at a higher framerate, higher resolution, and with more precision (especially in first-person shooter games), it’s no surprise that this has been one of the responses to Sweeney’s remark.

Sweeney has good reason to be confident in the Playstation 5 SSD. Just yesterday, Epic Games unveiled Unreal Engine 5, which we got to see run on a Playstation 5 devkit. The engine looked absolutely amazing, so one can’t help but think that the Playstation 5 will be living up to the hype.

Of course, until we actually start getting graphical and framerate comparisons between a modern PC and the Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X, there’s no telling if consoles have finally caught up with the PC market has actually happened yet.

Hopefully the Playstation 5 SSD is just as good as Sweeney says it is, but either way we’ll be seeing it in action when the Playstatino 5 and Xbox Series X come out in the holidays of this year.