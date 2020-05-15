Playstation 5 Tech Demo in UE5 Was Running At 1440p 30 FPS

Oh, what a day yesterday was for console gamers and PS5 fans in particular. Epic Games has released the first-ever PlayStation 5 tech demo for Unreal Engine 5, including breathtaking scenery, incredible lighting, and animations that would make even the most hesitant, swear to its name.

Even though seeing it was a sight for sore eyes, the announcement came with a drawback. The whole video was in-engine footage, shot in 1440p and 30FPS, which sets the standards for the console as well, at least for now.

As multiple sources confirm, the PS5 demo was throughout most of its entirety shot in 1440p. This is a significant downgrade to the original 4K claims. We shouldn’t be that worried about this since the console will 100% support 4K resolutions. However, we did expect a bit more on that front. Even more, since its FPS too were capped at 30, according to the same sources.

Eurogamer and Digital Foundry have made an extensive breakdown of the Playstation 5 demo, tracing all its key points and weaknesses. The stage, even though it was beautiful as is, it didn’t include next-gen enhancements like Ray Tracing and high refresh rates.

Since we get slapped back to back about console performance over the next days, with Xbox Series X not having 60FPS as a standard, we can’t say we are surprised.

The lack of Ray Tracing isn’t as much of a problem for the console right now. Especially since most major PS5 games are enhanced to the maximum. However, seeing a 30FPS cap and a lower resolution than what fans expected is a hit. Note that the demo doesn’t portray a game and is a technical representation of Unreal Engine, pushing graphics to the maximum.

In that sense, we don’t have to worry about the console’s performance. For what it’s worth, we’ll have to wait a bit more until Sony will be open to sharing more information with fans, as well as confirm or deny some rumors like the recent ones leaking the Dualsense price and release date.