Ori and the Will of the Wisps Update 05/15/2020 Released, HDR Support

Moon Studios and Xbox Game Studios’ Ori and the Will of the Wisps has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC. You will find that with Ori and the Will of the Wisps Update 05/15/2020, the developers added HDR Support for PC; improved HDR visuals on Xbox One; added Steam Trading Cards, Badges, Backgrounds and Emojis; and made various bug fixes.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the continuation of the iconic adventure and platform video game Ori and the Blind Forest, developed by Moon Studios. It is a sequel that continues to offer us a flawless style visually and has new stunts, battles and puzzles. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Ori and the Will of the Wisps Update 05/15/2020.

HDR Support for PC (Windows 10 and a HDR compatible display required).

Improved HDR visuals on Xbox consoles (with new powerful HDR settings!).

Dynamic Resolution Scaling (enables the game to automatically lower its rendering resolution to achieve higher framerate when necessary).

FPS Limit (for those that prefer locked frame-rate experience with less frame-rate fluctuation at high refresh-rate).

Audio Output Device Selection (to specify the device used for sound output).

Speaker Type Selection (better configure audio panning and other features for headphones or speakers thanks to this Ori and the Will of the Wisps patch).

Sound API Selection (multiple sound api’s available to help with potential sound hardware compatibility problems).

Turning Microsoft Spatial Audio On/Off (allows more control over the spatial audio for more immersive experience and audio troubleshooting for those having no audio output).

Added Steam Trading Cards, Badges, Backgrounds and Emojis.

Here you will find the complete list of all Ori and the Will of the Wisps Update 05/15/2020 patch notes. I remind you that Moon Studios and Xbox Game Studios’ Ori and the Will of the Wisps released on March 11, 2020 for Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.