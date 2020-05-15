Nioh 2 Update 1.09 Is Live, Photo Mode And New Missions

Nioh 2 has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.09. This patch is now available only on PlayStation 4, as this is an exclusive title. You will see that Nioh 2 Update 1.09 has a download and install size of around 400 MB. The developers added a photo mode; various new missions; new armor; and they made quite a few important bug fixes, improvements, and adjustments.

Nioh 2 is the sequel of the successful Nioh. This second part of the saga tells us everything that happened before the first video game. Among the novelties, the possibility of adopting the power of these spiritual beings and using them in combat stand out. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Nioh 2 Update 1.09 and we start with the new mission. Take note that these patch notes were translated from Japanese, so there may be a few errors.

Bellflower sword: Shadow version – Unlocked by clearing the main mission of Dark Shadows.

Shadow version – Unlocked by clearing the main mission of Dark Shadows. Invitation of Kirin children: Shadow version – Cleared by clearing the submission “Golden Country”.

Shadow version – Cleared by clearing the submission “Golden Country”. Ryobo’s bond: Shadow version – Unlocked after clearing the main mission of twilight version.

Shadow version – Unlocked after clearing the main mission of twilight version. Cut off the day: Twilight – Unlocked after clearing the main mission of twilight version.

Twilight – Unlocked after clearing the main mission of twilight version. Wind of humanity: Afterglow – Unlock after clearing the main mission of Afterglow Hen.

Afterglow – Unlock after clearing the main mission of Afterglow Hen. What to entrust: Afterglow – Unlock after clearing the main mission of Afterglow Hen.

Afterglow – Unlock after clearing the main mission of Afterglow Hen. Wave of demons: Afterglow – Unlock after clearing the main mission of Afterglow Hen.

Afterglow – Unlock after clearing the main mission of Afterglow Hen. Pulsation of disaster: Afterglow – Unlock after clearing the main mission of Afterglow Hen.

Afterglow – Unlock after clearing the main mission of Afterglow Hen. Mt. Haio (Aima ga Ho Mission): Opened after clearing the main mission of Asahi Hikari.

One million breakthrough memorial

In commemoration of the number of “Nioh 2” sold, which has exceeded 1 million worldwide *, “Maniki Armor” will be distributed. After the update to Ver 1.09, you can receive “Manoni Armor” in the company’s “Gifts”.

Nioh 2 Photo Mode

If you start Photo mode during the game, the time will be stationary, you can adjust the angle and brightness of the camera, set special filters and frames, and shoot the scene in the game with the SHARE button. It can be used by selecting “Photo mode” added to the status menu. Nioh 2 Photo mode can be activated even during multiplayer, such as when you are accompanied by Tokiyo, but in that case the time does not stop.

Here you will find the complete list of all Nioh 2 Update 1.09 patch notes. Keep in mind that these patch notes are only in Japanese, so please make use of Google Translate. I remind you that Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo, and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Nioh 2 released on March 13, 2020 exclusively for PlayStation 4.