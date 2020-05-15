Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.4.0 Is Out, Various Improvements

A brand new patch has released for TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. Take note that this patch is now available on PC. Their latest patch, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.4.0, has various improvements, fixes, and adjustments. Something else that stands out is that they increased the siege warmup time from 3 to 15 minutes. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.4.0.

Chinese localisation improvements.

Fixed a problem where it was not possible to select newly changed perks in older save files.

Pila, Jagged Throwing Spear and Triangular Throwing Spear are throwable again.

Increased siege warmup time from 3 to 15 minutes.

Decreased minimum players required for siege from 60 down to 40.

Lobby server-side improvements.

Aserai: Beduin – Troop count increased by 1 (10) thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Aserai: Skirmisher – Troop count increased by 1 (17).

Battania: Clan Warrior – Troop count increased by 1 (22).

Battania: Wildling – Troop count increased by 1 (18).

Battania: Ranger – Replaced Bastard Sword with Highland Two-Handed Sword.

Battania: Mounter Warrior – Troop count increased by 1 (11).

Empire: Menavlion Infantry – Troop count decreased by 1 (16). Hit Points reduced by 5 (100).

Empire: Courser – Replaced Menavlion with Cavalry Menavlion. Swing Speed 83 to 73. Damage 129 to 118.

Khuzait: Rabble – Mace length got increased. Length 58 to 67. Swing Speed 95 to 91. Damage 37 to 39.

Khuzait: Nomad – Troop count increased by 1 (11).

Khuzait: Mounted Archer – Cost reduced by 10 (150). Spear Perk replaced by Stronger Arrows Perk thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Sturgia: Berserker – Troop count decreased by 1 (16).

Sturgia: Varyag – Movement Speed decreased by 1 (77). Armor decreased by 1 (39). Large Round Shield is now the Default Shield. Replaced Stronger Shield Perk with Lighter Shield Perk which equips the Light Round Shield. Large Round Shield weight increased to 4. Troop count decreased by 1 (15).

Sturgia: Hunter – Replaced LongSword perk with Strong Arrows Perk. Swapped Strong Arrows Perk and Shield Perk.

Hunter – Replaced LongSword perk with Strong Arrows Perk. Swapped Strong Arrows Perk and Shield Perk. Vlandia: Peasant Levy – Troop count reduced by 2 (23). Pitchfork can not be used One-Handed any more.

This is the prequel to the Mount & Blade saga, the new action, role-playing, and diplomacy video game by TaleWorlds. This game aims to be the largest realistic fantasy medieval world ever designed on PC. With a new and more detailed three-dimensional graphic aspect and new game options, this second part will take us 200 years before the original and will tell us the story of the fall of the Calradian Empire from the first title.

Here you will find the complete list of all Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.4.0 patch notes. I remind you that TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released as an early access title on March 30, 2020 for PC.