WB Montreal Says New Batman Game Announcement Will Come When They’re Ready

Warner Brothers Montreal has been teasing a new Batman game for months now, and fans are getting very impatient with the studio for playing coy. The studio fired back today however, saying that the new Batman game announcement will come when it’s ready and that players should calm down.

There hasn’t been a Batman game since Batman: Arkham Knight came out in 2015, so the possibility of a new one is something that many fans of the Arkham series are looking forward to. Warner Bros Montreal, however, has been teasing with little hints ever since news about it first leaked.

The game, which has been heavily implied both in leaks and official advertising material to be about the Court of Owls, the secret society of Gotham’s rich elite that controls the city from behind the scenes, hasn’t had an official trailer yet.

Instead, Warner Bros Montreal has been teasing the new Batman game announcement through social media, most recently through a social media campaign that was showing off various pieces of a logo before combining them all together.

There have also been numerous teases on Twitter from various Batman-related taglines, but right now Warner Bros Montreal appears to be more focused on using its social media pages to show off its studio. The only thing game-related they said was “Stay tuned”, as well.

Warner Bros Montreal isn’t Rocksteady Games, and is mainly known for developing a sidegame to the Arkham trilogy in the form of Batman: Arkham Origins, showing off one of Batman’s early periods. It was less popular than the main games, mainly for a variety of technical issues.

Hopefully a new Batman game announcement will actually come soon, and be much better than that game. If that happens, it might even end up being a worthy successor to Rocksteady if this ends up breeding more Batman games.