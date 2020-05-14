The Waylanders Interview – Taking Dragon Age: Origins’ Vision, Early Access Announcement, Next-Gen Support and More

One main reason to be excited for The Waylanders is that it involves individuals who have been behind genre-defining sagas like Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and Pillars of Eternity. While the upcoming party-based role-playing game will be based on those aforementioned trio of visions, a tight budget means that fans will have to set their expectations accordingly.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, developer-publisher Gato Studio CEO Sergio Prieto stated that The Waylanders likes to reference Dragon Agon: Origins in particularly but only in spirit. Despite the classic take, there will be some modern-day elements like cinematics, dialogues, and combat; implying that The Waylanders aims to fall somewhere in-between.

Prieto also confirmed that the early access dates will be announced soon, which had to be pushed back due to COVID-19. The pandemic threw a wrench in all development schedules but Gato Studio has managed to work around the challenges, albeit some delays were still able to creep in. The early access details though, will only arrive after the developer has dropped more information about the character creation screen, which according to Prieto will be “very, very soon.”

Furthermore, The Waylanders is targeting a release on next-generation consoles as well, while considering the possibility of a cross-generation release down the road. Unfortunately, there are no plans to chalk out a multiplayer or co-op option anytime soon.

The project was in the works before Mike Laidlaw joined the team or all the planning started with him right from the start?

The project was designed before Mike joined us, but he jumped in right at the very beginning of the production, just like Chris Avellone. The three of us created the high-level narrative.

Mike was especially helpful in the design of the project, thanks to his enormous experience as a Project Director.

Apart from Mike, I see that a lot of other talented people have started working on the project. So can we expect to see a Dragon Age level of game in terms of scale and vision?

We’re referencing Dragon Age Origins in spirit, but obviously not in budget. We cannot compete with AAA games in resources, but we can take their vision. We’re looking at the camera work, as well as the mix of cinematics, conversations, and battles found in modern RPGs as a reference.

As per your Kickstarter page, the special edition backers should get the game (early access) in April 2020. April is almost over. Any impact by coronavirus on the development? What are the latest plans on other backer releases, any changes?

We will soon be announcing the Early Access launch date. We had some delays because of the pandemic. It is not only affecting our company, but also our providers and consultants. Luckily we had anticipated the situation and designed a plan to work safely from home. It is working well, but some delays are inevitable.

Can we expect a detailed character creator in The Waylanders or there will be limited characters to choose from?

You will know more about the character creator very, very soon.

Can we expect The Waylanders to come on consoles? What are the plans for that?

Yes. We will be on consoles. On the next generation of platforms for sure, and we are thinking about the possibility of the old platforms as well.

The early access release is expected to feature 40-60 hours of content. How many side quests are there in this content or they are separate? Do side quests affect the main story line?

Early Access of the game will include the first act, which is about 12-15 hours of content, depending on your gaming style.

There are 30 advanced classes in The Waylanders, right? These are like specialties or would be available right from the beginning?

Your choice at the beginning is between 6 basic classes: Warrior, Guardian, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, and Healer. The player will be able to evolve into a different class later, similar to a specialty. For each basic class, we are trying to give a straightforward specialization that builds more directly on the abilities and starting playstyle, as well as four more very different options that will give the more variety.

How many companions we can expect to see for our party of 5? Every companion will have a quest line for recruiting it, right?

We’ll have 9 companions, 6 that will have the same class options as the player character, as well as the same formations, and 3 special classes that cannot make formations, but will have stronger abilities than the core classes.

Formations is a novel feature for The Waylanders. Each class has two different formations, right? So if I have different class members in my party, will they be able to execute all the formations regardless of the class they belong to?

Formations very much depend on the classes in your party. We have a 5 team member group and 6 basic classes, so, even if you do a completely varied party, there will still be formations that you won’t be able to use during a fight.

Can we expect any coop or multiplayer in The Waylanders?

Not for the moment.

Related to progression, what will be the level cap for early access and what will be the progression rewards for each level?

As of right now, the player will be able to reach level 9 in the first act. This will unlock advanced classes for your character.