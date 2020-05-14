PUBG Update 7.2 (Test Server) Released, Ranked Mode

PUBG Corporation‘s PUBG has received a brand new patch for its test server. This patch is now only available on PC. You will find that with PUBG Update 7.2 (Test Server), the developers made some weapon balance changes, new ways to play with fire, and added the long-awaited Ranked Mode. Something else is that this patch also brings bots, however bots will not be in Ranked Mode games.

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG, is a multiplayer action video game that takes us to a huge area of ​​land where the primary objective is to survive and kill your competitors. Framed within the battle royale mode, in the game the last player standing on the stage wins. For this we can use hundreds of weapons and cooperate with other players. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding PUBG Update 7.2 (Test Server).

Ranked Mode

Survival Title has been discontinued. The new Ranked system will now replace it. Unlike with Survival Title, only matches played in the new and separate Ranked mode will count towards your rank. A player’s Rank will increase or decrease after each match based on their performance. Legacy Survival Title season data will still be available to view in the Season navigation tab.

Ranked mode games will be randomly played on Erangel, Miramar, or Sanhok. Ranked mode will operate under its own game settings. Unique Season 7 Ranked settings in PUBG include: Overall increase in item loot spawns; No Crossbow spawns; Red zone has been removed; Motor glider has been removed; The timing and speed of the Blue Zone has been adjusted to increase the pace of play.

Exact settings are subject to adjustment throughout the season and especially at the start of new seasons.

Bot Opponents

As happens with many games, we’ve seen the general skill level of our players grow significantly over the last 3 years. While PUBG veterans continue to hone their skills and improve, we’re seeing more often that many newer players are being eliminated early with no kills – and oftentimes with no damage dealt.

You’ve been telling us for a while that the widening skill gap is creating a more and more challenging environment for some of our players and we’re now ready to talk about our plan to help this. Bots will only appear in normal games and are designed to appear less as your skill increases, but we’re also aware of their current state and are looking at your feedback. We’ll be adjusting the balance, intelligence, and functionality of bots as time goes on.

Here you will find the complete list of all PUBG Update 7.2 (Test Server) patch notes. I remind you that PUBG Corporation‘s PUBG released on December 20, 2017 for PC; March 19, 2018 for Android & iOS; September 4, 2018 for Xbox One; December 7, 2018 for PlayStation 4; and on April 28, 2020 for Google Stadia.