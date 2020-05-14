Paradox Interactive Releases New Crusader Kings 3 Trailer, Shows Release Date

Last year, Paradox Interactive released a teaser trailer for their upcoming Crusader Kings 3 game. Now, after several months of silence barring developer diaries on their website, the studio has released a new Crusader Kings 3 trailer that not only promotes the game, but also gives us a release date, September 1.

Crusader Kings is a game series that’s essentially Game of Thrones, where players take on the role of a noble in various pieces of the Middle Ages. From there, it’s your choice to either try and build an empire with yourself at the head, or be a loyal vassal and support your ruler…as long as they don’t stand in your way at least.

With a huge amount of regularly-released DLC, mods that covered everything from Game of Thrones to Warhammer Fantasy Battle to Lord of the Rings, the game has come a long way from its original release back in 2012, but now it’s time to move on.

The Crusader Kings 3 trailer released today shows a young prince being born, then growing into a powerful king, overcoming a variety of challenges ranging from childhood fights to training to use a sword, all to avenge his brother, murdered in his crib by a rival noble house in the original teaser trailer.

The entire trailer itself is likely to mimic any given point in a normal Crusader Kings game, as players are likely to have a rival noble house that they feud with, or even inter-family conflict, at at least one point throughout their games, which often span hundreds of years.

Along with showing what we can expect our time in the game to be like, the Crusader Kings 3 trailer also gave us a release date at long last. Anyone who’s a fan of Crusader Kings 2 or other Paradox games will be able to play the game on September 1, exclusively on the PC.