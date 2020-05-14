New The Last of Us Part II Story Video Tells Us About The Beginnings

Naughty Dog has announced that they will be releasing a The Last Of Us Part II story video series, telling us about the development process of the game through various interviews with members of the Naughty Dog team. The first, “Inside The Story”, is available to watch on the Playstation blog.

The Last Of Us 2 has been a long time in the making, ever since the first game came out in 2013. The new game will be showing us an older Joel and Ellie, a new enemy, and a new world to explore after another time jump in the post-apocalypse.

In the video that Naughty Dog released today, the various interviewees get to give us some more information on how the world and characters have changed in the years since the original game. This also includes how they’ve broadened the world and the character cast as well.

And if you’re worried about spoilers (if you haven’t already seen the ones that were leaked several weeks ago), don’t worry, the Last Of Us Part II story video series won’t have any spoilers in it, so you can watch without fear of ruining the game for yourself.

While we’ve already seen a good bit of footage from The Last Of Us 2, both in terms of gameplay from various events and cutscenes and trailers to go with them, since the game is finally going to be coming out on June 19 after four years of waiting, hopefully it will live up to everyone’s expectations.

This is only the first part of the Last Of Us Part II story video series, too. There will be three others, going into the gameplay, details, and the world of The Last Of Us 2, each one being released the week after the previous one. The gameplay video, for instance, will release on May 20, next Wednesday.

Otherwise, The Last Of Us 2 will be coming out exclusively on the Playstation 4 on June 19.