I Got To Play Crusader Kings 3 Early, and Here Are My Thoughts

Paradox Interactive has finally unveiled the release date and no small amount of gameplay and content for its upcoming game Crusader Kings 3. I was contacted to serve as one of the lucky press members that Paradox chose to get an early preview of the game, and took down my thoughts afterward.

To make a long story short, I love it. To go into more detail, the third game is drastically improved over Crusader Kings 2 to an absolutely amazing degree. While we’ve heard that a lot of the fantasy stuff we’ve come to know and love (rip in peace, Glitterhoof) won’t be available, there’s still a lot of the best mechanics from the game left over from the previous games, so I’ll go into those now.

For instance, politics have come a long way from Crusader Kings 2. Do you have a noble or council member that hates your guts? No longer do you have to give them more land or dump title after title on them to raise their approval rating, or even bribe them with cash “gifts”.

There’s now a “Sway” option that you can use in order to get those nobles on your side, making it easier and cheaper in the long run to make more friends and also more realistic. While it may take a while, it’s better to have all of your nobles on your side to start rather than having to deal wiht rebellious vassals constantly.

Plotting and whatnot in general no longer relies on you bribing or getting various people to come in and help to back a plot. Instead, by beginning a plot, you start a looping countdown that has a chance get you either closer to accomplishing your goal. This includes both the Sway option and the Murder option and presumably a number of other options as well.

When it comes to having your councils do things, there are also a number of changes. You’ll see the fruits of your council’s labor beyond just what you have them do from the beginning. While there are ways that you can do things like have a chancellor increase diplomatic relations like normal, there are various changes.

Having your steward increase the infrastructure of a province for instance can go on for several years through the process. Your Court Chaplain, or rather your Bishop now, is the one who is responsible for fabricating claims on provinces, giving you casus belli to declare war for them.

Rather than that job having a percentage chance of success depending on their diplomatic score, it’s now a constant countdown a la Europa Universalis 4 where you’ll have to wait for a certain period before it gets done.

The Bishop is an important factor in Crusader Kings 3 now, more so than originally. Along with doing the normal thing, proselytizing in provinces that aren’t part of your religion and fabricating claims, the Bishop also has to acknowledge your rule.

If he doesn’t, you won’t gain any of the taxes or levies that you would ordinarily get from Church holdings in your lands. This can, however, be alleviated with the aforementioned “Sway” option much like other rebellious vassals that aren’t part of the Church.

Your Spouse also has a number of uses for you beyond someone that arbitrarily decides to ask you to remove Council members because one of them looked at her funny. She can bandage wounds when you’re hurt, fulfill various council duties, help in the administration of your realm, and more. This can even result in sudden windfalls of gold for you if your spouse is particularly intelligent.

Your Marshal in the meantime is now more important as well, as he now further does his job of making sure everyone knows that you’re in charge. If you have a recently-conquered province that’s still at low public order, you can send him there to crack down on remaining rebellious elements and increase control of the province. And speaking of control, now it’s time for war!

War is, much like in the original game, good for a lot of things no matter what Edwin Starr says. It’s also changed a very great deal from Crusader Kings 2. To start off with, gone are the days where you had to build buildings that would grant you a certain variant of troops.

Now, every non-professional soldier you make is a Levy, and buildings that you build in castles, cities, and churches all contribute more levies to your armies, meaning you can swell your army by building enough buildings in general.

Instead, if you want to vary up your armies and make them more effective in various situations, you’ll have to build Man-At-Arms regiments, groups of professional, more skilled soldiers that cost you more gold to have raised at a time. They start out low at a hundred each, but their regiments can be increased in size as you go.

These, much like the retinues that you’re used to, can be different types of soldiers (pikemen, archers, horsemen, infantry) that each excel in different situations and counter different units. Pikemen counter horses and do good on terrain like mountain passes, archers counter light infantry, and whatnot.

However, unlike the retinues of Crusader Kings 2, you don’t have to research the infrastructure to build them and they don’t take up spots on your levies, so rather than eventually having a standing army, you can have a core of more professional and well-drilled soldiers with your mobs of levies surrounding them.

You also no longer need to spawn your levies everywhere and waste time getting them all to congregate in a certain place, possibly putting other levies at risk if you have provinces currently occupied by the enemy like what would often happen in Crusader Kings 2.

By setting up a rally point somewhere (which is by default at your capital but can be moved anywhere in your territory) you can summon all of your levies there, giving you a fresh and whole army ready to go into battle. Just don’t try and move the rally point around to try and “teleport” your army, otherwise you’ll be taking opinion penalties.

We haven’t even gotten into Knights yet, either. Knights serve as force-multipliers in battle, seeking out enemy knights and also can fight better in general, as they’re obviously a cut above your normal troops in a fight and can even command armies themselves.

A Knight’s performance in battle is based on their Prowess, basically their martial skill, so the higher a knight’s prowess is, the better they can fight. They can, however, still be wounded or killed in battle, but not being in command makes that less likely.

Combat in general is also a lot more dependent on a variety of factors. Your opponent in an upcoming battle may have more troops, but if you have better-quality troops, more knights, a better commander, and a terrain advantage, you’ll win handily.

You can also hit an enemy who’s freshly landed in your territory from the ocean as they’ll have a debuff from having only recently landed for a time. If you’re in that pickle, however, there is a trait you might be able to get if you have the right perk.

Mercenaries are still a part of the game as well, though there’s no Jewish bankers you can ask for a lone for here. Instead, you’ll have to ask the head of your faith for a handout, and that will cost you Piety, so it’s always good to try and save money not just for your men-at-arms but also any mercenaries you might need.

And you’d best not go to war when you’re low on money, either. Your soldiers aren’t going to fight as hard if you don’t pay them, and you’ll take a 10 percent loss in attack strength that could be crucial between victory and defeat.

You also don’t have to worry about ship levies anymore. Instead of agonizing about how you don’t have enough ships to cross the channel and invade Spain, or worry about how you’re going to get your army of Crusaders to the Holy Land without enough ships, that’s a thing of the past.

Now you just click on a location across the sea and your troops will take ship automatically, with nothing required on your part other than some coin (depending on distance) and possibly attrition from your troops.

When it comes to your actual character, things are also highly improved there as well. Along with the character screen making it so that your character isn’t a static picture that goes through weird changes every now and again, you now have more agency over your character and more events to use their skills on.

Whether it’s building a brand-new road as a more stewardly-minded king, or traveling around with your troops, there are also various event chains that can help you improve the realm in some ways that are all dependent on your character’s lifestyle.

The Way of Life style of “pick a lifestyle” isn’t present anymore, either. Your character will get experience bonuses on a “Perk” menu that allows you to get various bonuses by following that tree and gaining experience in it now and then, which you can gain through various events like winning battles or completing quests.

Your personality traits are also more important now. No longer will you arbitrarily die of severe stress at some point without a way to track it. Instead, you now have a Stress Meter to the left of your character. Roleplaying your ruler takes a bigger role in Crusader Kings 3, as you’re encouraged to pick decisions on quests that are in-line with your personality.

If you go against that personality, you’ll gain stress. Each time you top out the bar, which has three different levels, you’ll increase your likelihood of having some kind of mental break, or you’ll come up with a way to cope with the stress and decrease it.

Many of those kinds of traits aren’t inherent, however. If you want your kid to grow up into a good ruler unlike your present character who’s a scumbag, you’ll be better-suited to sticking them with a guardian that they can learn things from, preferably with better personality traits.

And, of course, we can’t play Crusader Kings 3 without knowing more things about Crusades. From what the Paradox people told me, Crusades here are in a similar vein to how they were made in Holy Fury, right down to the possibility of you picking a beneficiary to take over lands that you gain in the Crusade through your contributions. This also ties into the new religion mechanics that the game also has.

Religion in this game is governed not by moral authority, but by Fervor, which can increase or decrease depending on how big your religion is. For instance, in the Middle East, the tiny pockets of Judaism in places like Abysinnia and more have High Fervor, because they’re just trying to survive at this point.

Catholicism, in contrast, has low Fervor because they dominate Europe and are secure in their power. However, religious setbacks such as heresies can cause fervor to go up, along with assaults on the faith like holy wars.

This is where Crusades come in. I’m sure that a lot of people here know times when a Crusade was called on an enemy religion, only for it to stop dead in its tracks because right as you were on the cusp of victory the enemy leader converted to Christianity.

Thankfully, the devs have told me that will happen far less now, again because of the Fervor stat, which will also dictate how steadfast a faith is in comparison to attempts to convert them. Higher Fervor means that your faith will be less likely to accept conversion or heresy.

You also don’t have to wait for high moral authority to reform your religion. In fact, you can actually go and make your own if, say, your character is a cynic who doesn’t believe the Catholic Church has the people’s best interest at heart.

For enough Piety, you’re able to make a new offshoot of your religion that focuses on different things that you think would suit your needs better. Low Fervor in your base religion gives you a discount, but the more you change it from the normal religion the more Piety it will take to create.

Crusader Kings 3 has two starting dates at the start, 867 and 1066. 867, of course, means you’ll likely be fighting Vikings depending on your locations in the world. However, if that makes you groan in annoyance at the thought of constantly fighting off raids, don’t worry, because Vikings have been adjusted so that they’re far less of an annoyance.

While they’ll still come and raid your lands, they’ll only stick around for a short period of time (several months) and above all, won’t run back to their ships with their tails between their legs at the first sign of trouble, giving you more of an opportunity to teach them a lesson.

Once the Vikings are done with a raid, as well, they can’t declare another one for several months, giving you a lot more breathing room between them and time to recover. This is in contrast to Crusader Kings 2 where Vikings were a near-constant scourge.

Starting to wrap things up, the map in Crusader Kings 3 is amazing. Along with being prettier and more detailed than the Crusader Kings 2 map (enough that I left the game running on its normal variant where you could see the landscape rather than just in colors), it’s also a lot bigger.

It’s about as large as the Crusader Kings 2 map is currently, with its map stretching from Spain and North Africa all the way to Tibet. Making things even more interesting, while the left side of the map seems whole, the right part seems to be ragged and torn away, almost like it could be added to at some point in the future.

Construction has also switched around some in Crusader Kings 3. Rather than having a single set of buildings for cities, castles, and churches to go off of at once, each one has their different aspects, and each one also has different effects. Some may give you more levies, others may give you gold in various amounts.

Much like Crusader Kings 2 each of these also has different tiers that you can upgrade to for an increase in money. Construction times and prices have gone up though; it will take you two years and 150 gold pieces at the start to construct a set of walls and towers for your castle. Other kinds of buildings include hunting preserves, fisheries, trading ports, and more.

There are, unfortunately, also a few flaws with it that I’ve seen. Wars that you wage with allies can turn into pretty disorganized affairs because there’s no way for you to attach an ally to your army, which can result in you losing battles you might have won if all of your forces were together.

There’s also a number of conspicuous omissions. No more secret societies, no more commissioning blacksmiths to make you weapons or relics, no more disease blankets (though that’s not really a bad thing, especially given the apparently absence of Black Death).

There also isn’t any DLC in the planning for the time being. Paradox is apparently focused on making the game as best as possible right out of the gate, so it may be a pretty good while before we learn anything about new additions to the game.

All of this, along with apparently making modding easier to do for those of you in the fanbase who make well-beloved mods, seems like Paradox is shaping up to make Crusader Kings 3 one of the best games that Paradox has released yet. While we may not be able to spend the whole summer playing it, we can still get in plenty of playtime when the game launches on September 1.