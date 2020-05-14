Epic Games Store Error 500, 403 Forbidden Error, Free GTA 5 and More

As expected, Epic Games Store made Grand Theft Auto 5 available for free today. Most of us were expecting that by now, most of us would already own it. However, by the looks of it, we were wrong. Due to heavy load of people rushing to get the free copy of Grand Theft Auto 5, their servers crashed and many around the globe are facing different server errors. Here is what the official statement from Epic Games:

We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store. We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

Epic Games Store Error 500

This is a straight case of server overload. Epic games has also acknowledged it officially and they are looking into resolve this issue. One obvious reason could be free GTA 5. It could also be a perfectly timed DDoS attack. In any case, many Fortnite players are also suffering from this issue around the globe as they also, aren’t able to login to Epic Games Launcher.

At the time of writing, the issue is being resolved for many so it is recommended that you try to restart your router and or your PC to see if the issues is fixed for you or not.

Epic Games Store 403 Forbidden Error

This error usually occurs when there is some sort of configuration issue. It could also be related to the recent server issues and Epic Games working at the back end. However, if you are facing this issue, there are a couple of things you can try out:

If you have access to your router, try restarting it.

If that doesn’t resolve the issue for you, it’s advised that you use a proxy to login.

Hopefully, the issues related to Epic Games Launcher would be resolved quickly and both GTA 5 users and Fortnite users will be able to play their favorite games again soon.

How to Get GTA 5 Free From Epic Games Store

Although the procedure will be pretty obvious for many gamers however, if you are new and haven’t used Epic Games Launcher or any other Launcher before, this quick guide can help you.

First, you need to download Epic Games Launcher (if you don’t have it already, that is). You can download from here.

Once the download is complete, install the launcher.

Start the Launcher and register an account there.

Once you are logged in, on the main page, search “Grand Theft Auto 5”. It should show the game. You can add the game into your game library.

Don’t worry about the transaction as it will $0.00. After the process is complete, the game will be in your games library in the Launcher and you can start downloading. Good Luck!