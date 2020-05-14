DualSense Price & Release Date, An Educated Guess or A Leak?

Another round of Playstation 5 rumors starts today, including the price and release date for the Dualsense controller. According to a known leaker, the PS5 controller will launch with a $59.99 price tag and will follow the rumored launch date of the console.

The rumor originates from Twitter by user hits and some misses in the past, we can’t know if his statements hold any credibility.

For the time being, we have to take the news with a grain of salt as it can very well be an educated guess based on previous controller prices. We still don’t know when Sony Interactive Entertainment will be open to sharing more information about Playstation 5 with its fanbase. Most reports want a reveal event to take place this summer, most possibly in July. There’s no official confirmation from Sony yet.

As for the Dualsense, its price tag doesn’t come as a big surprise. Most console first-party controllers launch with the same tag. Both Sony and Microsoft will market them on the same wavelength, being from 50 to 60 dollars tops. As for its release date, November now seems closer and closer since most of us expected the release date for PlayStation 5 to be in December.

Now we all have the same burning questions. What will Playstation 5 look like? When will Sony announce its features? For the time being, there’s no clear answer to them.