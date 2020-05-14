Capcom Arcade Stadium Could Be A Classic Compilation

Capcom has a rich history of cult-classics and as such, is no stranger to releasing compilations or collections for players to relive the golden days.

Earlier today, the publisher-developer filed a trademark (via Gematsu) for something called Capcom Arcade Stadium in several countries. While no details have been unearthed, and neither an official announcement has been made, the trademark from Capcom is presumably for a new arcade compilation that could potentially released on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

The mention of a “stadium” though, has many speculating that the collected games will be from the fighting genre. That alone is a long list of potential candidates from Capcom like X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Red Earth, and Project Justice. However, the “arcade” mention also highlights classics like Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness, Giga Wing, Power Stone, among many others. Not to forget acclaimed beat ’em ups like Alien vs. Predator.

Until an official announcement, Capcom remains tied to rumors around Resident Evil: Village, supposedly the name of the eighth mainline installment in the franchise that will apparently support virtual reality from start to finish just like Resident Evil 7. The game has also been said to feature an antagonist similar to Mr. X and Nemesis. She has been dubbed as the witch and will be themed around insects like Marguerite Baker from Resident Evil 7 as upon defeat, she will dissipate into them. The witch will stalk players throughout the narrative and announce her arrival with a distinct haunting laugh.

Capcom is stated to be eyeing a cross-generation release for Resident Evil: Village on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as early as spring next year. However, the concerning COVID-19 could possibly result in a delay. The same goes for Capcom Arcade Stadium as well but considering the lower-scale, could manage to bypass the challenges of working and coordinating remotely.