Call Of Duty: Warzone Hackers Start Crying After New SMS Authentication Update

Infinity Ward has apparently found a working solution to not only curb hacking but to also take the hackers to the cleaners in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Earlier in the week, Infinity Ward announced that new players will have to verify themselves through a new two-factor authentication system before being able to play Warzone on PC. The system will promptly send a uniquely generate code as a text message to a working phone number, which will tie the player to the account after approval. Hence, when caught and banned for hacking in Warzone, the player will have to find a new phone number for verification, which is a bit tedious than just having to create a new account for free.

Security Update: We have initiated two-step SMS authentication for new #Warzone PC users, who log in as free to play as another step to provide an additional layer of security for players. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 12, 2020

The newly placed security measures will not really zero the amount of hacking in Warzone but will help in reducing the amount of returning hackers, which has started to already produce positive results.

Following the update, hackers stormed into their hack-forums to not only complain but also caution hack-creators. According to a screenshot shared on Reddit earlier today, the anti-cheat of Warzone has already banned a number of hackers who had their accounts verified through their phones. They are now not able to use the same number again and despite some hackers managing to return, they were banned as well and are now fuming with frustration.

Take note that the two-factor authentication is for only PC and new players. The ones on consoles have nothing to worry about and the same goes for existing players on PC as long as they refrain from injecting any hacking program. Furthermore, players who purchase Modern Warfare will not be required to verify themselves for the free-to-play battle royale.

More than 50,000 players were banned last month for hacking in Warzone, and Infinity Ward is expected to update that number in the coming weeks. There have apparently been additional ban-waves since then, which must have sent the overall figure past 100,000 at least.