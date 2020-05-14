Bungie Currently Looking At Issues In Destiny 2 Felwinter’s Lie Quest

A legendary weapon has returned to Destiny in the form of Felwinter’s Lie, one of the multiple weapons players can get that used to belong to the Iron Lords that Lord Saladin was once a part of. However, issues in the Destiny 2 Felwinter’s Lie quest have drawn Bungie’s attention.

The quest, which is titled “The Lie” in reference to the shotgun, requires more of what Destiny 2 has been having players do for the past few seasons and events, in the form of grinding, grinding, and more grinding. Players are quite frankly sick of it, and The Lie isn’t helping matters.

In the quest, players are required to do the Seraph Tower public event 9 million times in order to build up enough points to get the weapon. Unfortunately, this time around the event has been beefed up significantly, giving players three plates to deal with and a huge amount of enemies.

This makes the Destiny 2 Felwinter’s Lie quest almost impossible to complete with random players, and considering that 9 million is the goal, this is going to take a while even with the entire community doing the event. The fact that it’s more grinding, along with the difficulty, has crossed the line for many players.

The outcry has been so bad, in fact, that Bungie is now looking int the quest itself to see if they can actually make it fun, rather than having to make players suffer through it more. The news came from Bungie’s German community manager, though Deej has since also brought it up.

Considering Felwinter’s Lie is a good weapon that many players would likely appreciate having in their arsenal, hopefully Bungie can fix the Destiny 2 Felwinter’s Lie quest and make it actually fun to do. This will hopefully also cause them to change things up next season, rather than constantly have players grind for things.