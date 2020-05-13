You’ll Now Be Seeing Virizion In Pokemon Go Raid Battles Until May 19

If you’re still playing Pokemon Go, you’ll be in for a rare opportunity from now until May 19. Serebii has announced on its official Twitter that players will now be able to see Virizion in Pokemon Go through Raid Battles, battles that can be undertaken to catch rare Pokemon with multiple people.

Along with Virizion being available in Raid Battles, Shiny Virizion also has a chance at appearing as well. So, if you’re in the market for attempting to catch a Legendary Pokemon, or even a shiny legendary Pokemon, this might be a good time for you to try.

It’s not guaranteed of course, since legendary Pokemon are rare and shinies are even more rare in any Pokemon game, but if you can find a Virizion raid battle somewhere in Pokemon Go it might still be worth a shot at trying to catch it.

Thankfully, the game makes it easy to see Virizion in Pokemon Go thanks to the various Pokemon eggs that hover above each raid site. It will be a Legendary Pokemon if the egg is a dark color with stripes spiraling all around the shell.

There are going to be multiple Legendary Pokemon that will be part of this game period’s raid bosses, so there’s also a chance that it won’t be Virizion, but it can’t hurt to check. After all, you might also want to capture the Legendary Pokemon that is there, if you don’t have it.

Either way, once again you’ll only have the opportunity to catch Virizion in Pokemon Go until May 19, so if you really want it you’ll probably have to do a lot of wlaking to wherever there’s a raid spot if you want to try and catch it.

On May 13 there will also specifically be a Raid Hour for Virizion, which should help to up your catching chances.