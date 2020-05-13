Warframe Update 1.85 (27.4.3) Is Live, Nightwave Series 3 The Glassmaker

A brand new patch went live for Warframe on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. With Warframe Update 1.85 (27.4.3), you will find that the download and install size is about 1.25 GB. The developers added two new TennoGen Bundles and made various bug fixes. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they announced Nightwave: Series 3 – The Glassmaker.

Warframe is a science fiction shooter that is oriented to the cooperative and competitive game style. This game features a free to play model that has turned Warframe into an attractive phenomenon that has a long life behind it. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Warframe Update 1.85 (27.4.3).

Nightwave: Series 3 – The Glassmaker

After a string of mysterious murders, investigate the latest crime scene to stop a cryptic killer from striking again. Step into Nora’s crime-simula to witness the gruesome work of the Glassmaker. Check the shadows, search for clues and follow the trail of “glassed” bodies to crack the case… before it’s too late.

Beyond the interactive narrative, Warframe’s Nightwave: Series 3 also introduces new Daily and Weekly Acts! Don’t have a Railjack of your own? Railjack Acts can be completed by joining any open crew from the Star Chart.

TennoGen Bundles

Two new TennoGen Bundles are here in Warframe! They feature a curated list of Round 18 items from our talented creators. Find the Bundles in the in-game Market.

TennoGen Bundle XLV: Wisp Delusion Skin + Helmet by prosetisen. Oberon Youkai Skin + Helmet + Arm Armour by Hitsu San. Baruuk Bedouin Skin + Helmet by Erneix and karu.

TennoGen Bundle XLVI: Polearm Jotunheim Skin by Mz-3. Heavy Blade Suprema Skin by Hitsu San and Reil. Two Handed Nikana Arashi Skin by Lubox. Heavy Blade Mizar Skin by Girtan.

Here you will find the complete list of all Warframe Update 1.85 (27.4.3) patch notes. I remind you that Digital Extremes’ Warframe released on March 25, 2013 for PC; November 15, 2013 for PlayStation 4; September 2, 2014 for Xbox One; and on November 20, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.