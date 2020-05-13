There Will Be No Tony Hawk Pro Skater Microtransactions When Games Release

If you’re one of those people who has been pining for a new skateboarding game, Vicarious Visions announced today that they are remastering Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, and will be releasing them on September 4. Along with that, there will be no Tony Hawk Pro Skater microtransactions releasing with the games.

The bundle will be releasing with all of the content from the original games, including all of the tricks, levels, modes, and professional skaters that originally appeared in them. New features like updated graphics, local split-screen and online multiplayer, sharing content, and some new tricks, customization options, and more will also appear.

Vicarious Visions has gone into detail on how the game is going to be when it comes out, and one of their biggest statements is that everything that’s in the game will be unlocked through gameplay, not actual money. We’ll be getting a complete package out of the gate.

However, that doesn’t mean that there will be no monetization period. Vicarious Visions has said that after launch, if the demand for more content is there, they might explore monetization options, and including stuff that can be bought with real money.

Along with there possibly being Tony Hawk Pro Skater microtransactions after the game launches if people want it, there’s also the possibility that the games could have cross-platform play similar to other Activision titles like the new Modern Warfare. However, there’s nothing confirmed so far.

The lack of microtransactions isn’t even the only thing players can get excited over, either. Tony Hawk himself has also voiced his support for the games, despite distancing himself from the series back in 2018. Vicarious Visions cooperated closely with him on the remasters, as well.

Regardless, you’ll be able to see all of the stuff you can get without Tony Hawk Pro Skater microtransactions when both of the games release on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC on September 4 of this year.