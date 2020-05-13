Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.10 Is Live, Fixes And Improvements

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.10. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will see that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.10 is quite a small patch, as the download and install size on PlayStation 4 is about 150 MB, and is around 400 MB on Origin. The developers only made a few fixes and improvements.

This is an action and adventure game that takes us to a troubled time in the SW chronology. The game invites us to embody a Jedi who has remained hidden. Our mission is to survive the newly founded Galactic Empire, fighting against the Inquisitors and discovering more of the fragmented Jedi Order. Below you will find the complete list of all Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.10 patch notes.

Fixed a rare instance of crashing on consoles during saving/loading Battle Grids in Meditation Training.

Force Pull no longer damages Cal when fighting the Inquisitors in the Challenge Arena.

Corrected a text bug in one of the challenge descriptions.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.09, you will find that the developers released a free content update. They also added new cosmetics, a New Journey + mode, a Meditation Training mode, quite a few important accessibility improvements, and some additional tweaks and bug fixes.

I remind you that EA and Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released on November 15, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.