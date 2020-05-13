Remnant From The Ashes Hotfix 236263 Released, Various Bug Fixes

Remnant From The Ashes has received some important updates in the form of Hotfix 236263. This update is now available on PC. You will see that with Remnant From The Ashes Hotfix 236263, the developers made various bug fixes, rebalances Mod power, and adds additional changes to the Swamps of Corsus update. Something else that stands out in this update is that they fixed an issue causing disappearing items in MP under certain circumstances.

Remnant From The Ashes is a third-person, role-playing and survival game that invites you to survive and fight across four post-apocalyptic worlds. Using the so-called dimensional stone, you will fight against enemies. These are creatures that want to extinguish humanity. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Remnant From The Ashes Hotfix 236263.

Disappearing Items: Fixed an issue causing disappearing items in MP under certain circumstances.

Mod Generation: Fixed a bug that enabled damage boosts to generate huge amounts of Mod Power.

Mod Generation: Overlap: Fixed a bug that prevented extra mod power from filling unfilled charges.

Trait – Spirit: Increased max value from 20% to 25%.

Enemies: Reduced enemy health gain by 4% per world level increase. Decreased boss health from 150% to 135%. Added small exponential HP scalar per level.

Consumables: Fixed Survival Mode Consumables to use proper Survival Mode values.

Matchmaking: Fix for normal gametypes appearing in Survival Matchmaking thanks to this Remnant From The Ashes update.

Campaign DLC Trinkets: Enabled Campaign DLC-flagged trinkets so they can be used on pickup.

Daredevil Charm: Fixed damage multiplier to prevent it from stacking improperly.

Band of Castor / Band of Pollux Combo: Fixed a bug that prevented clients from receiving the paired bonus.

Ex-Cultist: Blood Pact Set Bonus: Increased 1-PC from 12.5% to 15%. Blood Pact Set Bonus: Increased 2-PC from 25% to 30%. Blood Pact Set Bonus: Increased 3-PC from 40% to 50%.

Here you will find the complete list of all Remnant From The Ashes Hotfix 236263 patch notes. I remind you that Gunfire Games and Perfect World Entertainment’s Remnant From The Ashes released on August 20, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.