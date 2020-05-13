Playstation 5 Launch Is Still On Track Despite COVID-19, Sony Reiterates

Sony Interactive Entertainment clears out the air about the launch of Playstation 5 in the “time of quarantine”. The company releases a statement stating that PS4 software sales and subscriber numbers have risen significantly. In addition, we shouldn’t worry about PS5 since its release date continues being during the winter holidays. That is, for the time being at least.

The news comes from Daniel Ahmad, a senior analyst at Niko Partners. Just today, he posted on Twitter Sony’s official statement about the impact of COVID-19 to their production line. According to the press release, Playstation 4 hardware production was indeed low, it didn’t impact software sales though. Game sales, as well as subscriptions, show a big rise during the quarantine. What comes as the biggest reassuring is the fact that the Playstation 5 launch won’t face a delay. Sony claims that we shouldn’t worry about the launch timeline. Here’s the full statement:

Although there has been a slight impact on the production of PS4 hardware due to issues in the component supply chain, demand in the short-term is being addressed with current inventory, and sales are trending well. ales of game software that is downloaded from the network as well as PS Plus and PlayStation Now (PS Now) subscriber numbers have significantly increased. Regarding the launch of Playstation 5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to the part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season. At this point in time, major problems have not arisen in the game software development pipeline for Sony’s own first-party studios or its partners’ studios.

It will be interesting to see when Sony will finally jumpstart the marketing phase for the Playstation 5 launch. For the time being, the company has announced Playstation Studios, a collective of prestigious PS5 titles. According to Sony Interactive Entertainment, this brand will “unite all of these great games under one brand” and that will cover both first-party and third-party offerings. The sole criterion being that these games fall under the Sony umbrella as an indicator of “quality” on PlayStation 5.

As for the Playstation 5 itself, there are still things for the company to do before its release date. There are clues hinting to Sony revealing the console, its variants as well as its first exclusive titles during the summer. We lowkey hoped it would be in the weeks to come but a little more waiting won’t hurt anyone. Retailers are already registering Playstation 5 up for pre-order, even though we don’t know its price yet. If you fear a limit in release might be an issue, you can always reserve a unit already.