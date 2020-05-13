Playstation 5 Exclusive May Be Revealed Tomorrow, Says Rumor

A rumor has started circulating that a big Playstation 5 exclusive may be getting announced tomorrow. This is according to GameStop Italy, who started the rumor to begin with. No details have been given, but this tease does line up with previous hints that Geoff Keighley has dropped about the console.

Sony hasn’t really said anything about the Playstation 5 ever since its specs were finally revealed several months ago back in March. While we know what the controller looks like, we don’t know what the actual console looks like or any games that will be coming out for it.

Sony is likely to have a similar event to the Xbox Series X event that showed off some of the games that would be releasing on the console to show off its power, but there hasn’t been any news on that sort of thing either.

Making a big deal out of revealing a Playstation 5 exclusive could definitely help the Playstation 5 though, considering it’s less powerful than the Xbox Series X and thus will likely need good exclusives in order for it to be able to compete.

While this might not be a problem for Playstation considering their performance with the Playstation 4, where a huge amount of high-quality exclusives was a deciding factor in it drastically outstripping the Xbox One in sales, the Playstation 5 may not have as much luck.

So, while the exclusive news might be enough to get people excited, there’s nothing that specifically supports it. Website listings have ben wrong before, and it’s unlikely that Playstation would reveal just one game and attempt to bank the Playstation 5’s future on it.

Whether or not there’s a Playstation 5 exclusive tomorrow like GameStop Italy says, the best way that we can decide whether or not it’s true is to simply wait and see if Sony actually does produce a reveal trailer tomorrow.