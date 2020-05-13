Play FIFA 20 Free On Origin Access With A Basic Trial

The official Origin Twitter account has announced that if you’re a FIFA fan and have an Origin account, you can now play FIFA 20 free on Origin Access, if you have at least a Basic trial of the service. This means you don’t have to shell out money for the retail version.

Origin Access is EA’s own video game streaming service like Xbox Game Pass or Playstation Now, allowing players to be able to play any game available on that service for free as long as they pay a monthly subscription.

Games are limited to either the Basic or Premiere models, but if you at least have the Basic model you can log in and play the game right now. YOu’ll be able to get all of the stuff in the original game, without having to pay any extra out of pocket.

FIFA 20 came out back in September of last year, so having it only available in retail form for nearly nine months at this point is a good enough gap in time before it gets put onto a service. This might also be done as EA Sports prepares to announce FIFA 2021.

So, while you may not have very much time to enjoy being able to play FIFA 20 free on Origin Access, you’ve still got a good bit of time if you’ve either never played the game before, or have an Access account and have given up on FIFA for now but want to get back into it.

Considering it’s a yearly franchise like the vast majority of sports games, playing FIFA 20 might be a good idea to practice for FIFA 2021 if you’re up for it. So however you want to go about it, if you have a Basic Origin Access subscription, you can play FIFA 20 free on Origin right now.