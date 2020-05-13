Next-Gen Fortnite Port Confirmed By Epic Games, Unreal Engine 5 Will Also Be Used

One can’t say that Epic Games isn’t keeping up with the times. Hot on the heels of the reveal of Unreal Engine 5, the studio announced that we would be getting a next-gen Fortnite port as well, bringing the highly popular battle royale game to the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Studio head Tim Sweeney has said that they’ll be releasing the updated version of the game when the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X come out, and will be making the jump to Unreal Engine 5 sometime in the middle of 2021.

Of course, considering that Unreal Engine is an Epic Games product to begin with, it stands to reason that their game would be one of the first to be adapted with the new engine in 2021. We can likely expect to see other games made with the engine as well later in its lifetime, perhaps in the next few years.

And, of course, the news of a next-gen Fortnite port shows us that Epic Games is nowhere near ready to give up Fortnite, especially given that the game has only been increasing in popularity and pushing the envelope on things possible in the game. We may be seeing various other battle royale games also making the jump with it, too.

Considering that games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Apex Legends are also still fairly popular in their own right, and with Call of Duty Warzone also gaining ground, we may end up seeing many more battle royale games in the next generation trying to take over from one of the big three.

Regardless of how that turns out, hopefully Fortnite will be able to inject even more color into its already colorful world when the next-gen Fortnite port comes out at some point in the future. Hopefully, we’ll get an actual release date for the game soon, and also be able to see what else Unreal Engine 5 can do.