New Hearthstone Warlock Skin Now Available For Interested Players

If you’re one of the Hearthstone players that specializes in using Warlocks in games, you’re in luck. A new Hearthstone Warlock skin is now live and available for you to try and buy if you’re interested and are looking for someone new for you to play with in the game.

This marks the fourth Warlock skin in the game, taking into account the default Gul’dan, Shadow Gul’dan, and Mecha-Jaraxxus. The new skin is Nemsy Necrofizzle, an original character apparently created entirely for the game, but with a new personality as well.

Unlike Gul’dan’s sinister hisses or Mecha-Jaraxxus’s hamtastic screaming, Nemsy’s own personality appears to be rather perky, yet at the same time still quite dangerous, so it’s best that you not underestimate her.

If you want to get Nemsy, any time from now until May 19 is probably the best time, because up until then the new Hearthstone Warlock skin will be absolutely free, meaning that you don’t have to pay any kind of microtransaction or gold price like other skins to get her.

A new skin isn’t the only thing that was added in this update either, though much like the Nemsy skin it’s entirely cosmetic. A new card back, called “Mystic Forest” has also arrived, but that’s not all, there’s actually a whole fully-fledged update.

It’s too long to get into detail with here, but there are a large number of new hero cards, the addition of being able to order your decks, minions being taken out or added, and more. If you’re curious, you can follow this link to the official Blizzard patch notes.

Once again, if you’re looking to get the new Hearthstone Warlock skin, you can currently pick it up for free until May 19 if you’re in the market for a new skin for your own Warlock decks.