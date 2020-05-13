League of Legends Patch 10.10 Announced, URF Balance Changes

Riot Games’ League of Legends has received a brand new update. This update will be available on PC. You will find that with League of Legends Patch 10.10, the developers made various URF balance changes, quite a few bug fixes, and some quality of life changes. There is also some buffing to Annie, Udyr, Nidalee, and Sivir; Taric, Diana, and Miss Fortune received some nerfs; and much more.

League of Legends servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it. If you want to know when League of Legends servers are down and also working, check their twitter account and website.

This is an online multiplayer and strategy video game made by Riot Games with the intent of taking part in large doses of competition. Here you will find conflict and a fantastic world filled with champions. LoL has different game modes inspired by Defense of the Ancients (Dota). Below you will see some important patch notes regarding League of Legends Patch 10.10 (LoL 10.10).

E – Molton Shield = Damage reduction: 10/13/16/19/22 percent to 13/17/21/25/29 percent. Annie: R – Summon: Tibbers = Tibbers aura damage: 10/15/20 (+0.1 ability power) to 20/30/40 (+0.12 ability power).

Attack damage = 57.04 to 57. Irelia: E – Flawless Duet = Base damage: 70/110/150/190/230 to 80/125/170/215/260.

Passive – Voracity = Dagger damage ratio: 0.55/0.70/0.85/1.0 ability power to 0.55/0.66/0.77/0.88 ability power. Kayn: Passive – The Darkin Scythe = Rhaast heal: 34.5 to 43 percent of damage dealt (levels 1-18) to 30 to 40 percent of damage dealt (levels 1-18) thanks to this League of Legends update (LoL 10.10).

Q – Beartrap on a Rope = Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds to 11/10/9/8/7 seconds. Miss Fortune: W – Strut = Maximum bonus movement speed: 60/70/80/90/100 to 50/60/70/80/90.

Q – Bramble Smash = Cost: 50 mana to 60 mana. Nidalee: Q – Javelin Toss = Damage ratio: 0.4 ability power (1.2 ability power maximum) to 0.5 ability power (1.5 ability power maximum).

E – Spell Shield = Mana restore: 80/95/110/125/140 to 110/120/130/140/150. Soraka: Q – Starcall = Base damage: 75/110/145/180/215 to 85/120/155/190/225.

W – Astral Infusion = Health cost reduction: 60/70/80/90/100 percent >>> 80/85/90/95/100 percent. Taric: Health growth = 90 to 85 thanks to this League of Legends update (LoL 10.10).

W – Bastion = Bonus armor: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 percent of Taric’s armor to 10/11/12/13/14 percent of Taric’s armor. Twisted Fate: Attack damage = 49.954 to 52.

Armor = 20.542 to 21. Twisted Fate: R – Destiny = Cost: 150 mana to 100 mana.

Movement speed = 345 to 450. Udyr: Health = 593.32 to 594.

Mana = 270.4 to 271. Udyr: Mana regen = 7.506 to 7.5.

Want more deets regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of League of Legends Patch 10.10 patch notes. I remind you that Riot Games’ League of Legends released on October 27, 2009 for Windows and macOS.