Dead by Daylight Update 1.92 (3.7.2) Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight has received a brand new hotfix. This hotfix is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You will find that with Dead by Daylight Update 1.92 (3.7.2), the developers made various important bug fixes. Something else that stands out in this hotfix is that they fixed an issue that caused the animation of the Hillbilly’s chainsaw attack to display incorrectly when hitting a wall.

Dead by Daylight offers gameplay based on asymmetric multiplayer terror in which a user embodies a murderer and others must survive. The killer plays in the first person and has great skills and powers. Survivors, on the other hand, play in the third person, thus obtaining a better field of vision, and receiving incentives to collaborate with each other to try to escape from certain death. Below you will find the complete list of all Dead by Daylight Update 1.92 (3.7.2) patch notes.

Fixed an issue that caused Killers or Survivors to be stuck in a dropped pallet location.

Fixed an issue that caused the user to be stuck when hooking or unhooking a Survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused Meg to fly off the hook after being hooked a second time in the Tutorial.

The Cannibal: Fixed an issue that caused the chainsaw SFX to stay active after destroying a pallet.

Fixed an issue that caused the Entity Blockers to be invisible and have no smoke VFX after vaulting through a window 3 times thanks to this Dead by Daylight patch.

The Nurse: Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to be unable to blink in most of the Chapel.

Fixed an issue that caused the animation of the Hillbilly’s chainsaw attack to display incorrectly when hitting a wall.

Fixed an issue that caused Stalking as Ghost Face and revealing Ghost Face as a Survivor to be difficult when hiding in tall grass.

Fixed an issue that caused the Undetectable status to trigger as soon as the Killer stopped moving when using the perk Insidious.

Fixed an issue that caused the Offerings on the offering screen to be displayed smaller thanks to this Dead by Daylight patch.

Fixed an issue that caused some generators to be unable to be damaged by the Killer from certain angles.

The Nightmare: Fixed an issue that caused Pallet remains to not be cleared when the Nightmare puts down a Dream Pallet.

Fixed an issue that caused the perk Head-On to deactivate if another Survivor is grabbed from a locker.

Fixed an issue that caused the Huntress’ hatchets’ addon on-hit effects to not work.

Fixed an issue that caused the end of match music to persist between trials.

I remind you that Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight released on June 2016 for PC; in June 2017 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; and on September 24, 2019 Nintendo Switch.