Black Desert Update 1.42 Is Out, Enhanced Skills For Shai And Guardian

A brand new patch went live for Black Desert Online on PS4 and Xbox One. With Black Desert Update 1.42, you will find that the developers added enhanced skills for the latest classes: Shai and Guardian. It’s also the start of the Season of Life event, and that means Life Skillers will be enjoying Life EXP boost and new events for a limited time. There are also various bug fixes and improvements.

Black Desert Online is a role-playing game that surprises with its graphics and the intensity of sieges to cities and fortresses. The combat system is dynamic, prompting us to block and dodge opposing attacks while running combos. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Black Desert Update 1.42.

Guardian Enhanced Skills were added: The first Enhanced Skill can be learned after reaching Lv. 56, and the second Enhanced Skill can be learned after reaching Lv. 57. You must first learn any relevant preceding skills in order to learn the Enhanced Skills. You can only learn one out of the two Enhanced Skills available for each level (this means you will ultimately have a choice of two skills out of four in Black Desert Online).

Shai Enhanced Skills were added: The first Enhanced Skill can be learned after reaching Lv. 56, and the second Enhanced Skill can be learned after reaching Lv. 57. You must first learn any relevant preceding skills in order to learn the Enhanced Skills. You can only learn one out of the two Enhanced Skills available for each level (this means you will ultimately have a choice of two skills out of four).

Season of Life – Event 1: Life Skill Boost = Period: May 13 (after maintenance)–June 3 (before maintenance). During the entire event period, enjoy Life EXP +50% 24/7 (Trading and Barter is excluded in Black Desert online).

Season of Life – Event 2: Life of Florin = Period: May 14 (00:00 UTC)–June 1 (23:59 UTC). Log in to get event items like [Event] Valentine's Special Catalyst and [Event] Floramos Sprout that will lead you to bigger rewards!

Season of Life – Event 3: Life Skill Challenges = Period: May 14 (00:00 UTC)–June 2 (23:59 UTC). During the series of 3 weeks, log in daily to obtain the following rewards that will help boost your Life Skills from the Challenges tab (Y).

Here you will find the complete list of all Black Desert Update 1.42 patch notes. I remind you that Pearl Abyss’ Black Desert Online was originally released in 2015 for PC. It released again as a remastered version for Steam in 2018 and in 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.