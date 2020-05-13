Apex Legends Update 1.37 Released, Season 5

Apex Legends has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.37. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will see that Apex Legends Update 1.37 is quite a big patch, as the download and install size is around 22 GB on PlayStation 4. The developers introduced Season 5 with a new stylish, sophisticated, and resourceful Legend: Loba; a map update to Kings Canyon; the addition of Charge Towers; and much more.

Apex Legends servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Apex Legends servers are down and also working again, check out the Server Status website.

This is a battle royale free to play game by Respawn set in the futuristic and sci-fi universe of Titanfall. In this way, you have to form an assault group with other users and face a huge map against 60 players to see who is victorious. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Apex Legends Update 1.37, Season 5.

New Legend: Loba

Stylish, sophisticated, and resourceful, Loba uses her Jump Drive bracelet to teleport where she pleases and takes what she wants.

Tactical – Burglar’s Best Friend: Teleport to hard-to-reach places or escape trouble quickly by throwing your Jump Drive bracelet.

Ultimate – Black Market Boutique: Place a portable device that allows you to teleport nearby loot to your inventory. Each friendly or enemy Legend can take up to two items.

Passive – Eye for Quality: Nearby epic and Legendary loot can be seen through walls. The range is the same as Black Market Boutique in Apex Legends.

Map Update: Kings Canyon

Skulltown and Thunderdome have fallen. A new POI, Salvage, has been added to the Broken Coast. Across the map, the Offshore Rig connects to the former Relay and Wetlands. Wetlands has been replaced by the excavation of the Capacitor, which has a new underground pathway to Singh Labs. Nesting Grounds has continued to regrow into the Reclaimed Forest, which features an expanded Singh Labs exterior and a small camp outside of The Cage.

Charge Towers

Charge Towers are new devices unearthed in the excavation of Kings Canyon. Activate them to grant a full Ultimate charge to any Legends standing on the platform when the charge blast goes out.

Here you will find the complete list of all Apex Legends Update 1.37, Season 5 patch notes. I remind you that Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends released on February 4, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.