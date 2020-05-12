No, Starfield Is Not Releasing In 2020

Starfield is the first new franchise from Bethesda Softworks in well over two decades and despite a surprising new update, will not release anytime soon.

Earlier today, Bethesda Softworks was spotted (via Skullzi TV) to have updated its official Starfield website to suggest that the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) is currently reviewing the in-development space-based role-playing game. ESRB only reviews a game if the game is finished or is nearing a finished state. Hence, the discovery started a new debate that Starfield may possibly be releasing in late 2020 due to the “rating pending” sticker.

However, such speculations are ill-informed. Taking to Twitter earlier today, Pete Hines, senior vice president of global marketing, stated that fans are unlikely to hear anything about The Elder Scrolls 6 until Starfield has been completed. He also pointed out that since Starfield remains in the dark as well, it will not be several years from now before The Elder Scrolls 6 starts getting revealed.

It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) May 10, 2020

Remember that when Bethesda Softworks announced both games back in 2018, the developer noted that Starfield will be the first to release. Hines suggesting that The Elder Scrolls 6 is still years away is an obvious clue that Starfield is nowhere near completion. If the opposite was true and a release was indeed set for late 2020, Bethesda Softworks would have already started dropping teasers and reveals. The unfortunate reality for fans is that Starfield will not release anytime soon, perhaps not even next year, based on how far The Elder Scrolls 6 currently lies and Bethesda Softworks loves to take its time.

As for the ESRB sticker, it was probably a placeholder for the website and a literal reminder that the game has not been rated. Not to mention that game director Todd Howard has repeatedly mentioned that development of Starfield will not be rushed. There are a lot of expectations riding on Bethesda Softworks right now and the developer wants to get it right the first time.

Starfield remains in active development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC without a release window.