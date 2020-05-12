PUBG Update 1.44 Released, Vikendi Is Back!

PUBG has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.44. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will see that PUBG Update 1.44 is quite a big patch, as the download and install size is around 17 GB on PlayStation 4. The developers reintroduced Vikendi with updated landmarks, trains, and a change in season. There is also a special log-in event to reward players to celebrate the launch of Season 7.

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG, is a multiplayer action video game that takes us to a huge area of ​​land where the primary objective is to survive and kill your competitors. Framed within the battle royale mode, in the game the last player standing on the stage wins. For this we can use hundreds of weapons and cooperate with other players. Below you will find the complete list of all PUBG Update 1.44 patch notes.

Trains have been added and can be found moving along multiple tracks across Vikendi. There is a major train line that extends along the perimeter of Vikendi, with 6 connected tracks towards the inland areas of the island. Trains stop temporarily at train stations across the map.

A new Cargo Depot has been added.

Reduced snow cover. Snow cover is reduced more on the Southern areas of the island.

Snowbikes and Snowmobiles have been removed. Motorcycle and Motorcycle with sidecar will spawn instead, being more versatile vehicles for the updated terrain.

Dino Park has been replaced by the bigger, more spectacular Dinoland thanks to this PUBG patch.

Abbey has been relocated to Mount Kreznik.

Volnova now has much more cover.

Tovar and Movatra have been removed..

Weather will be either Clear or Snowy. Moonlight has been removed for now, but will return with visual improvements at a later date.

General map optimizations have been made.

You can play the updated Vikendi in custom matches.

To celebrate the launch of Season 7, we have a special log-in event to reward players! All you need to do to claim the rewards is log into PUBG each day during the event.

Vikendi will be playable via the featured map option, with all other maps being in a separate random map queue. We expect to have Vikendi available as a featured map for 1-2 weeks, but will monitor queue times closely and will return to full random matchmaking earlier if queue times begin to suffer.

Survivor Pass: Cold Front is your ticket to all the cool new outfits in Season 7. With costumes ranging from Dinoland employee apparel and mascot costumes to other themed looks, there’s something for everyone. Players can also once again unlock community rewards by working together, so be on the lookout for data discs!

I remind you that PUBG Corporation‘s PUBG released on December 20, 2017 for PC; March 19, 2018 for Android & iOS; September 4, 2018 for Xbox One; December 7, 2018 for PlayStation 4; and on April 28, 2020 for Google Stadia.