PS5 And Xbox Prices Estimated By Industry Analyst, Series X May Be Cheaper

Video game industry analyst Michael Pachter has apparently just revealed what he thinks the PS5 and Xbox prices will be, and once again things aren’t looking very good for the Playstation 5. Of course, this could be just estimation, but Pachter believes the PS5 will be $500, with the Xbox much cheaper.

In this case, “cheaper” for the Xbox Series X means being sold at $400. If anyone has been paying attention to the price war between Sony and Microsoft this past generation, they would likely realize these are the initial launch prices of the Playstation 4 and Xbox One, but swapped around.

However, despite his reputation, Michael Pachter isn’t the first person to guess what the prices for the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X are. He also only guessed at it, so until both companies actually reveal the PS5 and Xbox prices, who’s to say how much each one will be.

One of the main advantages that the Playstation 4 had over the Xbox One was a cheaper price point for greater value (as it had more power and eventually more exclusive games for cheaper), so the same may yet apply to the Xbox Series X since it’s more powerful than the Playstation 5.

Of course, each console may attempt to undercut the other to make itself more appealing and make it less hard on gamers’ wallets, even though their predecessors, the Playstation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, were more expensive than their own preceding consoles.

The Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X are intended to be the actual mass-market consoles rather than specialist versions like the Playstation 4 Pro and Xbox One X were, however, so it’s unlikely they’ll be as expensive despite being a cut above both.

Either way, once again, we’ll have to wait for the PS5 and Xbox prices to be announced before we can truly know which one will be cheaper. That announcement will likely come before the two consoles are released in the holiday of this year.