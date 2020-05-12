PlayStation Studios Branding To Label “Quality” PlayStation 5 Games

Every game on PlayStation 5 that has either been developed or managed by Sony will feature a new PlayStation Studios branding in the future.

The logo, also in the form of a short introductory clip, will “unite all of these great games under one brand” and that will cover both first-party and third-party offerings. The sole criteria being that these games fall under the Sony umbrella as an indicator of “quality” on PlayStation 5.

As further clarification, variations of the new PlayStation Studios branding will be stamped on disc-packaging, included in trailers, and played before the start of games. The video revealed by Sony (below) features many famous characters from PlayStation history in a Marvel-style animation. They include Nathan Drake from Uncharted, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, Kratos from God of War, Ellie from The Last of Us, Sackboy from LittleBigPlanet, and Ratchet and Clank.

“We think this is a good way to let consumers know that, if they see it, then the quality games they’ve come to expect from us are here,” said Eric Lempel, senior vice president and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment to GamesIndustry. “And this brand will exist for well-known existing franchises, as well as brand new franchises that we have yet to explore.”

However, the new PlayStation Studios branding will only roll out alongside PlayStation 5. Sony has no plans to include the moniker for upcoming current-generation games like The Last of Us Part 2 or Ghost of Tsushima. The branding will also not be used for the upcoming PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn. That being said, should Sony port a PlayStation 5 game on other platforms in the future, they will be branded as such.