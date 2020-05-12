Planet Zoo Update 1.2.4 Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

A brand new patch went live for Planet Zoo on PC (Steam). With Planet Zoo Update 1.2.4, you will find that the developers made various bug fixes, adjustments, and improvements. Some things that stand out in this patch is that they fixed an issue where single station transport rides would have guests stuck on them; heaters, coolers and exhibit temperature modifier can now be displayed in Fahrenheit; made some stability and crash fixes; and much more.

Planet Zoo is a management game from Frontier. Set in a zoo, players can manage ecosystems for each of the animal species within the park, gradually improving them by modifying the terrain and adding toys and attractions for animals to have fun and learn. It has a very specific staff design and hiring system, as well as a 3D graphic engine that has a great realism to it. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Planet Zoo Update 1.2.4 patch notes.

Albino genetics are now inherited in sandbox (or any non-franchise mode).

Drinking station access improved for animals.

Guests can now walk through Llama habitats.

Food quality options are now always correct for species in mixed habitats with different levels of research.

Komodo Dragons can now physically interact with Large Ball or Large Snow Ball again.

Giant Anteaters now physically interact with the Rubbing Pad enrichment item.

Art improvements made to ivy assets.

Improved LODs on Black Spruce Tree 03.

Fixed waterfall particle effect emitting in the wrong direction.

Fixed an issue where the Palm Thatch Roof Dormer Small would hover off the ground/structure when placed.

Fixed a number of art quality issues on the Palm Thatch Roof Set.

Heaters, coolers and exhibit temperature modifier can now be displayed in Fahrenheit.

Plants with a correctly matching biome will no longer incorrectly show as incompatible on animal info pop-up.

Plants with incompatible biomes can now be removed all at once from the animal info pop-up, in line with incompatible continents.

If you encounter any issues please be sure to let the devs know on their Issue Tracker so they can investigate the problems as soon as possible. I remind you that Frontier Developments' Planet Zoo released on November 5, 2019 for PC.